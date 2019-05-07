Wichita man charged with assault and kidnapping of 8-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 39-year-old Wichita man has been charged with kidnapping and aggravated incidecent liberties with a child after he kidnapped and assaulted an 8-year-old girl outside a west Wichita motel.

Daniel Withrow was arrested Monday. On Sunday, Wichita police responded to an abduction call at the White Glove Inn at 11430 W. Kellogg.

A 30-year-old woman told police that her 8-year-old daughter and cousin were playing outside of the inn when an unknown man pulled her daughter into a nearby storage shed. He allegedly attempted to hold her against her will. Fortunately, the girl screamed for help causing the man to panic. He fled. Police said the girl was checked for injuries.

“She was transported to a local hospital for a medical update on her and everything seems to be fine physically,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department.

Officers arrested Withrow, and he was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000. His preliminary hearing is set for May 16.

Police stress that abduction cases are rare, and they say parents should be on guard at all times.

“You don’t hear about a lot of abductions and kidnappings in Wichita,” said Capt. Allred. “Unfortunately, we have predators out there that prey on children.”

If you suspect a child is being abused, neglected or exploited, reach out to the Kansas Protection Report Center by clicking here. You can also call 1-800-922-5330 or call 911.