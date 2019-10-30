Wichita man charged with five armed robberies

WICHITA, KAN. – A Wichita man was charged in federal court Tuesday with five armed robberies.

Darren Green, 20, of Wichita was charged with five counts of robbery and five counts of brandishing a handgun during the robberies.

Green was charged with the following robberies:

July 8, 2019: Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian, Wichita, Kan.

Aug. 28, 2019: Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian, Wichita, Kan.

Aug. 29, 2019: Domino’s Pizza, 2047 West 21 st , Wichita, Kan.

, Wichita, Kan. Oct. 20, 2019: Wal-Mart, 3030 N. Rock Road, Wichita, Kan.

Oct. 21, 2019: Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road, Wichita, Kan.

An affidavit filed in the case alleges that during the first robbery Green wore a skeleton mask, pointed a gun at an employee and said, “Don’t be stupid – get on the ground.”

The affidavit alleges that during the Wal-Mart robbery Green wore a yellow Wal-Mart vest, placed a gun against an employee’s ribs, and handed an employee a note saying, “I have AIDS. Do not panic. Put all the money in bag.”

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000 on each robbery count, and not less than seven years and a fine up to $250,000 on each count of brandishing a firearm.

The FBI, the Wichita Police Department and the Safe Streets Task Force investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Smith is prosecuting.

In all cases, defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The indictments merely contain allegations of criminal conduct.