Wichita man charged with murder after fatal fight







WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Steven Speakman, 35, went before a judge Tuesday afternoon and was charged with murder in the 2nd degree, intentional, in the death of Haley Collins, 33, of Bel Aire.

Police said they responded to a fight in a Dillons parking lot in the 2200 block of North Rock Road, Wednesday Aug. 21, around 2 a.m.

Officers located Collins unconscious with critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital and died Sept. 5.

“The investigation revealed an argument ensued between acquaintances, Speakman and Collins, when Speakman physically battered Collins causing his life-threatening injuries,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

A judge set Speakman’s bond at $250,000.

His next court date is Sept. 19.

FIGHT LOCATION:

LATEST STORIES: