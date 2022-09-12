WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged with rape, among other charges.

Darryl Ford (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

On Monday, Sept. 12, 61-year-old Darryl Ford, of Wichita, was charged by a judge in the Sedgwick County court with:

Two counts of Rape; Sexual intercourse without consent and use of force

Two counts of Aggravated criminal Sodom; With person/animal by force

One count of Aggravated burglary; Dwelling for felony, theft, sex

One count of Kidnapping; In flight or the commission of any crime

One count of Attempted rape; Sexual intercourse without consent, and use of force

One county of Battery; Knowingly/recklessly causing bodily harm

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, officers went to a hospital for a report of sexual assault.

Police say the victim, a 58-year-old woman, reported that she was sexually assaulted by Ford in the 900 block of W. Maple St.

The WPD says this is not a random incident, and it is believed that Ford knew his victim.

Ford was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 8, on suspicion of aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and rape.

Ford’s next court date is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.