WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 44-year-old Wichita man was convicted Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a woman on April 30, 2016.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Seth Collins was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Kayla Brown. He was also found guilty of aggravated battery in the stabbing of her twin sister.

On the night of April 30, 2016, police responded to the Falcon Pointe Apartments in the 4200 block of South Hydraulic, where they found Kayla and her twin sister Shayla stabbed. Collins got upset and stabbed both during a fight because they blocked a parking spot with their car door. Kayla was taken to Wesley Medical Center, where she died from her injuries a short time later. Collins sustained injuries to his face as a result of a fight.

Collins is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 14.