BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita crashed into another car while he was attempting to flee from law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just after 1 p.m., a 30-year-old Wichita man was driving a 2010 Mazda Mazda6 westbound on U.S. Route 54 in Butler County, attempting to elude law enforcement.

A 68-year-old woman from Douglass was driving a 2017 Ford F150 on the outside lane on westbound U.S. Route 50.

The KHP says the woman attempted to yield to law enforcement by moving to the right shoulder.

The man tried to pass her on the right shoulder and struck the rear of her truck, according to the KHP.

Butler County dispatch tells KSN the man then fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by law enforcement and taken into custody. He suffered minor injuries.

The woman also suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.