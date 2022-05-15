WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been critically injured in a hit and run Saturday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the QuikTrip at Washington and Douglas to assist off-duty officers working there that were in trouble due to a large disturbance in the parking lot involving multiple people.

Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found an 18-year-old man unresponsive near Douglas and Wabash. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The WPD learned that the 18-year-old man had been driving a white truck and had been in a crash with a black truck driven by a 40-year-old man, near Douglas and Broadway. After the crash, the black truck continued eastbound on Douglas toward the QuikTrip and was followed by the white truck.

Wichita police say a disturbance then ensued between the two drivers when the black truck attempted to leave the QuikTrip, but the driver of the white truck tried to block the black truck in, by reaching into the black truck to turn off the ignition.

The black truck then began to drive away, but stopped at the intersection of Douglas and Wabash, where the 18-year-old was located with his injuries, according to the WPD.

Wichita police say the driver of the black truck began walking away from the scene but was stopped by a citizen and held until officers could take him into custody.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide information as it becomes available.