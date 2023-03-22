WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 27-year-old Wichita man on a motorcycle was critically injured after colliding with a Dodge Ram. It happened around 7:25 a.m. at Pawnee and Hiram in south Wichita.

Officers said the man was ejected from his motorcycle when he turned from southbound Hiram onto eastbound Pawnee. He sustained burns to his body after the pickup caught fire due to the impact. Police said the 15-year-old driver of the pickup was unharmed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact detectives at 316-350-3687.