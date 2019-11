LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old Wichita man died when a semi struck him.

Brandon Henderson was crossing northbound I-135 in Lyon County when he was struck by a semi traveling northbound at around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Henderson was pronounced dead. It is unclear why he was crossing the highway or if the driver would have had enough time to stop.

