WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has died after he was found unresponsive at the bottom of a pool in College Hill.

Police were called around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday to the 200 block of N. Crestway in College Hill. Officers said the man was 40 years old. Emergency services arrived on the scene and performed lifesaving measures.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected.

An investigation is still ongoing.