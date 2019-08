WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Police say a 46-year-old man who was hit by a car in downtown Wichita earlier this month has died.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release that Kestrno Rodriguez died Saturday at a hospital.

Rodriguez was hit by a car Aug. 2 while he was walking in the street near the Wichita Downtown YMCA.

The investigation is continuing but police say they don’t suspect drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in the incident.

