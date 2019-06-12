Wichita man dies from injuries received in motorcycle accident

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 57-year-old Wichita man died Tuesday afternoon in an accident on U.S. Highway 77. It happened around 5 p.m in Cowley County.

According to authorities, a gray 2008, Yamaha motorcycle, driven by 57-year-old Donald Cage of Wichita was traveling northbound on U.S. 77 when the front tire gave out.

Cage and his passenger 57-year-old Rebecca Cage were thrown from the motorcycle. Both were transported to the South Central Kansas Medical Center by ambulance.

Donald died from his injuries at the hospital. The condition of Rebecca is not known at this time