Wichita man dies in crash at K-15 and I-135

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man died in a crash late Sunday. It happened at K-15 and I-135 in south Wichita around 10:30 p.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by 29-year-old Travis Bryson of Wichita was southbound on I-135 when he somehow lost control and hit a wall. The passenger on his motorcycle, 45-year-old Christopher Monk of Wichita, was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Bryson was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

“They got off onto the inside shoulder and hit the inside barrier wall. The back occupant came off the bike and went down over the bridge on the west side of K-15,” said Trooper Chad Crittenden, Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash shut down the highway for a time. The cause is still under investigation.