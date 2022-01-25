Wichita man dies in crash with cement truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is investigating a fatal crash in Kingman County. It happened two miles from Norwich on Kansas Highway 42.

According to KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden, around 10:45 Tuesday morning, a Nissan Altima going eastbound hit a cement truck heading westbound on the highway.

Crittenden said a Wichita man in his 40s was in the car and died in the crash. The man driving the truck has minor injuries and declined to go to the hospital.

As of 2 p.m., K-42 is still closed. The KHP critical accident team is at the scene. The road will reopen when the team finishes at the scene.

Crittenden said the weather was not a factor in the crash.