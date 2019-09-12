Wichita man dies in rollover crash

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 52-year-old Wichita man died after a rollover accident in Lawrence Wednesday evening.

According to Lawrence police, officers responded to the area of Iowa Street and Stratford Road after receiving reports of a possible rollover accident.

When officers arrived, they found Silvestre Guebara had suffered fatal injuries when the pickup truck he was driving northbound on Iowa Street, exited the roadway and struck a tree, prior to rolling over.

The department said it appears no other cars were involved in the accident.

The department is still investigating the accident.

LOCATION OF ACCIDENT

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories