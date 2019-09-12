Wichita man dies in rollover crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 52-year-old Wichita man died after a rollover accident in Lawrence Wednesday evening.

According to Lawrence police, officers responded to the area of Iowa Street and Stratford Road after receiving reports of a possible rollover accident.

When officers arrived, they found Silvestre Guebara had suffered fatal injuries when the pickup truck he was driving northbound on Iowa Street, exited the roadway and struck a tree, prior to rolling over.

The department said it appears no other cars were involved in the accident.

The department is still investigating the accident.



