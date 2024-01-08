WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man died after the SUV he was driving crashed on the Kansas Turnpike late Saturday night.

Mario Alberto Gonzalez-Cuellar, 52, was driving a Ford Explorer north on Interstate 35 just before 10 p.m. when the vehicle went off the side of the road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Gonzalez-Cuellar overcorrected. The SUV hit the barrier wall and overturned. Troopers say a car then crashed into the overturned SUV.

Gonzalez-Cuellar died at the scene. A 60-year-old passenger in the SUV and the two people in the car were all taken to Wesley to be checked for suspected minor injuries.

All the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.