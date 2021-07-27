Wichita man faces 12 charges in connection to girlfriend’s kidnapping and her 2-year-old daughter’s shooting

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Wichita man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend and two young children, then shooting the woman’s 2-year-old daughter as they fled was charged Tuesday.

Kamden Campos faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal threat, and one count each of aggravated kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon.

The attack happened July 19 at Cheney Lake, where investigators say he forced the woman at knifepoint to the lake’s edge. Investigators say the woman bolted when Campos became briefly distracted, jumped into the car and sped off. Deputies say as she fled, Campos fired shots at the car, and one bullet hit the 2-year-old in the back seat. The child later underwent surgery for her injuries, and deputies arrested Campos after a search.

A judge set Campos’ next court hearing for August 4 so an attorney can be decided.