WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A jury has found Javan Ervin guilty of causing a crash that killed a pregnant Wichita woman on Thursday.

Ervin was found guilty of seven of eight counts he was charged with:

Murder in the First degree; In the commission of a felony

Aggravated battery; Reckless deadly weapon to cause great bodily harm/disfigurement or death

Flee or attempt to elude LEO by engaging in wickless driving

Flee or attempt to elude; Motor vehicle accident or damage property

Criminal possession of weapon by felon; Convicted within 5 years

Failure to stop at accident; resulting in death

Drive while license cancelled/suspended/revoked

Ervin was found not guilty of criminal possession of a weapon by a felon.

Prosecutors said Ervin was a robbery suspect and took off from officers when he crashed into a car at Central and Ridge in July 2021. The impact of that crash killed Samantha Russell, but doctors were able to save her baby.

Ervin’s case was declared a mistrial in April because a juror allegedly told the judge another juror commented about media coverage in the jury room.

Sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.