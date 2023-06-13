Editor’s note: The Office of the District Attorney has updated the spelling of Sweeney’s first name.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been found guilty in connection to a 2022 deadly shooting in Old Town.

According to the Office of the District Attorney (DA), 25-year-old Sa’Qorea was found guilty of obstructing apprehension or prosecution.

The DA says Sweeney was scheduled for a jury trial this week but waived his rights to one and asked for a bench trial.

After hearing the evidence Tuesday morning, Judge Chrystal Krier found Sweeney guilty.

According to the DA, on Aug. 14, 2022, Christopher Dyas Jr. shot and killed 22-year-old Deandre Greenley on North Mosley Street.

Dyas walked up to Greenley and fired several shots. He then left in a car driven by Sweeney.

The DA says on May 15, Judge Jeffrey Goering sentenced Dyas to 18 years in prison after he pled guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, Judge Krier continued Sweeney’s bond.

According to the DA, he is free until sentencing, which is scheduled for July 25.