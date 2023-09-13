WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who pleaded guilty to an incident at Club Rodeo in 2022 was sentenced on Wednesday.

Jason Beard, 43, was given 24 months of probation with an underlying sentence of 20 months in prison. It means if he violates probation, he would be ordered to serve prison time.

On March 23, 2023, Beard pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, five counts of criminal damage to property, and three counts of misdemeanor assault.

Beard was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the nightclub, $1,330 to an individual whose car was damaged, and $500 each to two other car owners.

The incident happened on Aug. 11, 2022. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Club Rodeo to the report of an injury crash and building collapse.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says Beard was operating a GMC Yukon Denali and drove through the parking lot, hitting multiple vehicles and the building. One of the club’s bouncers was dragged by Beard when he tried to stop the car.

The DA’s Office said witnesses told police Beard backed the Denali into the Club Rodeo building two or three times, and on his way out of the parking lot, he struck four unoccupied vehicles.

Police arrested Beard after he abandoned his vehicle on MacArthur Road.

A judge also ordered Beard to go to an alcohol recovery treatment program.