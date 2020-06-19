Wichita man gets probation for traffic deaths of two women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A judge sentenced a Wichita man involved in a crash that killed two women in September of 2018.

Senior Judge Bob Fleming sentenced Tito Kyando, 40, to 3 years of probation with an underlying sentenced of 32 months in prison. If Kyando violates probation, he could be ordered to serve the underlying sentence.

A jury convicted Kyando of two counts of involuntary manslaughter in March.

On September 4, 2018, Kyando’s Chevy Trailblazer crashed with a Ford Fiesta at 31st Street South and Turnpike Drive.

Uriel Salabao, 21, of Wichita, was driving the Fiesta. Miyah Latney, 20, of Wichita, was her passenger. Police said the women were turning left onto southbound Turnpike Drive while Kyando was eastbound.

Salabao and Latney both died from their injuries.

Prosecutors say police found Kyando was driving 88 miles an hour in a 40-mile an hour zone, one second before the crash. The prosecution requested the judge sentence Kyando to 64 months in prison.

The district attorney’s office says Senior Judge Fleming was brought in to cover the proceeding because one of the victim’s family members works in the court system at the Sedgwick County Courthouse.

