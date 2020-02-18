Wichita man hit and killed while changing tire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was hit and killed by a semi as he was trying to change a tire Tuesday morning.

Sidney Leroy Huff, 73, of Wichita, had pulled to the side of I-35 in Franklin County in eastern Kansas and was trying to change the flat left front tire of his car shortly after 5 a.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Jerry W. Tiger, 51, of Wichita was driving a Kenworth truck north on the same road and failed to maintain his lane.

Troopers say Tiger drove over the white line, hit Huff, and then kept going. They say he continued to drive north until he was stopped by law enforcement near Gardner, about 15 miles from the crash scene.

A 23-year-old passenger in Huff’s vehicle was not injured.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it continues to investigate and cannot release any other details at this time.

