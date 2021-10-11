Wichita man hit by two vehicles near Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – A Wichita man died from his injuries after being hit by two vehicles outside Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night.

According to police, at about 10:11 p.m. the 66-year-old man was crossing Blue Ridge Cutoff from west to east leaving the stadium at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills game when he was hit by a southbound vehicle that fled the scene without stopping.

He was then run over by a second southbound vehicle while laying in the roadway. That vehicle also left the scene.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. He was accompanied by another pedestrian who was not hit.

Police said the two were leaving the game early near gate 2, and no traffic crews were on scene yet for exiting.

The vehicles involved have not been located at this time.