WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he rolled his motorcycle on Kellogg.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log says the crash happened around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old man was riding eastbound on the ramp from Kellogg to northbound Interstate 135 when he lost control and the motorcycle — a Honda — overturned.

Troopers say the man was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injures. He was wearing a helmet and eye protection.