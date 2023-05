LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Liberal early Monday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it happened shortly after 12:30 am on 2nd Street/Seward County Road 3. According to the patrol, 28-year-old Austin Cox of Wichita was riding east on a Yamaha motorcycle when whe failed to negotiate the curve and struck a curb, causing the bike to flip.

He was taken by EMS to Southwest Medical Center for treatment. No one else was hurt in the accident.