WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury accident at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur.

Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of Wichita, with injuries to his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the WPD revealed that Jones was traveling eastbound on Broadway in a motorized wheelchair when he was hit by a 2011 Ford F-150 traveling eastbound on MacArthur.

An investigation is ongoing. Wichita police believe speed or alcohol is not a factor.