WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a Wichita man with drug trafficking-related charges.
Court documents state that 36-year-old Grant Lubbers was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense.
The United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas says Lubbers is accused of possessing 40 grams or more of a substance containing a mixture of fentanyl
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger is prosecuting the case.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.