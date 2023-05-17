This story has been updated to reflect McCormick’s correct age.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man on Wednesday was indicted by a federal grand jury for threatening the President of the United States.

Cody McCormick, 27, was indicted on three counts of making a threat against the President of the United States. Court filings say he is accused of publishing messages on Facebook, saying in part, “It’s my job to kill and finish (President Biden).”

The affidavit says McCormick sent the messages to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and KSN News. He also told staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital that he planned to kill President Biden.

Two Secret Service agents interviewed McCormick and asked him if the Secret Service needed to be concerned about him if Biden visited Wichita, to which he responded, “Yeah.”

He said if given the opportunity, he would “force (Biden) to step down from office” and would kidnap him.

A later court date will be scheduled.