Wichita man involved in deadly shooting faces federal gun and drug charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man who said he killed a man in self-defense was indicted on federal firearm and drug charges.

Dalton Patterson, 26, was charged in a superseding indictment with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms by a user of controlled substances, said U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Wichita police reported on Oct. 18, 2019, that Patterson shot and killed Charles Cunningham, during a fight. Police said Cunningham physically attacked Patterson and Patterson shot him.

The federal charges allege that on the day of the shooting Patterson had more than 50 grams of meth in his possession. It also alleges that he unlawfully had a 9mm Ruger handgun on Nov. 1, 2019, and a .380 caliber Cobra handgun on Nov. 8.

If convicted, Patterson could face not less than 10 years in federal prison on the drug charge, not less than five years on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and up to 10 years on each count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances.

LATEST STORIES: