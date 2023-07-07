WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating a crash last weekend that killed a 19-year-old Wichita man.

Police say Gavin Phillips of Wichita was driving south on South Oliver Street around 10:20 a.m. on July 1 when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and crashed into a tree at the 2900 block of Oliver.

Emergency services and Wichita Fire Department rendered emergency aid to Phillips, and he was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police say Phillips did not regain consciousness and was later pronounced dead by medical staff.

WPD is still investigating and asks if you have any information to contact detectives at 316-350-3687.