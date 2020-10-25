Wichita man killed, another seriously injured in Udall crash with train

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is seriously injured, and another has died following a morning collision with a train in Cowley County.
It happened at 10 a.m. Saturday near 31st Road and 82nd Road. KHP said driver 60-year old Mike Saengsavath and his passenger, 55-year-old Chomchanh Khaikham, traveled eastbound on 82nd road when Saengsavath failed to yield to a train at the railroad crossing.
The vehicle was struck by that train, and Saengsavath died at the scene. KHP Troopers contacted Saengsavath’s next of kin after they were notified by a family friend who was at the scene of the collision.
Passenger Chomchanh Khaikham, also of Wichita, was taken to Wesley Medical Center with a suspected serious injury.
The train conductor and engineer had no apparent injuries.
