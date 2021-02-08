Wichita man killed in crash early Sunday at Central and Zoo Boulevard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has identified the victim in a crash Sunday as 32-year-old Jared Browning of Wichita.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a GMC Yukon at Central and Zoo Boulevard. Browning had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said the investigation revealed Browning was driving the Yukon westbound on Central and began to go north on Zoo Boulevard when the Yukon lost control, struck a curb, and overturned. Speed is believed to be a factor, police added.

