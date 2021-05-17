Wichita man killed in crash on Kellogg at Eisenhower Parkway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Wichita man late Sunday.

The department said Fernando Arambula died at the hospital after being ejected from his car at Kellogg and Eisenhower Parkway.

Police said their investigation revealed Arambula was driving a 2006 Silver Honda CRX eastbound on Kellogg and clipped the rear end of a blue 2002 Acura RSX. He lost control and struck the base of the Eisenhower bridge crossing Kellogg.

Police said 24-year-old Abel Olivarez of Wichita was driving the Acura and was booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.