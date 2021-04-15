Wichita man killed in Pearl Harbor has been identified

A member of the Marine Honor Guard participates in the folding of the U.S. flag. (courtesy DEFENSE POW /MIA Accounting Agency)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Navy Ship’s Cook 3rd Class Robert Goodwin, 20, of Wichita, Kansas, killed during World War II, has been accounted for.

Robert Goodwin

In a press release from the The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) the agency said Goodwin was serving on the U.S.S. Oklahoma when he was killed in the Dec, 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Goodwin will be be buried on May 14, in Topeka.

The remains of servicemen who could not be identified were interred in plots at the National Memorial Cemetery in the Pacific, known as the punchbowl in Honolulu.

In 2015 remains from the Punchbowl were exhumed for analysis.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis to identify the remains.