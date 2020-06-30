Wichita man killed in rollover crash south of Herington

HERINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old Wichita man died in a rollover crash Tuesday morning south of Herington in Dickinson County.
The rollover happened around 1:20 a.m. on U.S. 56.
According to the patrol, Luis A. Salazar was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado westbound on the highway.
The report says Salazar failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch, and overturned. Salazar was ejected from the truck. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.
