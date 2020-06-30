Wichita man killed in rollover crash south of Herington

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
Kansas Highway Patrol_412586

Kansas Highway Patrol (KSN File Photo)

HERINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old Wichita man died in a rollover crash Tuesday morning south of Herington in Dickinson County.

The rollover happened around 1:20 a.m. on U.S. 56.

According to the patrol, Luis A. Salazar was driving a 2005 Chevy Silverado westbound on the highway.

The report says Salazar failed to negotiate a curve, entered the ditch, and overturned. Salazar was ejected from the truck. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories