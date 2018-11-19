Wichita man killed in single-vehicle Kingman County crash
KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday.
The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on K-42 at milepost 41. That's about nine miles west of Norwich.
Authorities say Reginald Smith, 34, of Wichita, was driving a Jeep Patriot westbound on K-42 when the vehicle went left of the center line for an unknown reason. The Jeep left the roadway, hit a ditch and then struck a tree.
Smith died of his injuries.
No other details have been released at this time.
