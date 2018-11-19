Local

Wichita man killed in single-vehicle Kingman County crash

By:

Posted: Nov 18, 2018 12:07 PM CST

Updated: Nov 19, 2018 08:12 AM CST

KINGMAN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Kingman County Saturday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around noon on K-42 at milepost 41. That's about nine miles west of Norwich.

Authorities say Reginald Smith, 34, of Wichita, was driving a Jeep Patriot westbound on K-42 when the vehicle went left of the center line for an unknown reason. The Jeep left the roadway, hit a ditch and then struck a tree. 

Smith died of his injuries. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center