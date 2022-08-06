WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When they arrived, they found a man had been hit by a car.

Police say Theodore Nance, 52, was pushing a lawnmower across the street when he was hit. EMS arrived and provided aid to Nance, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

WPD believe there were several individuals that saw the crash that they are looking for to investigate what happened. An investigation is ongoing.