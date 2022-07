WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash early Monday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 7 a.m. on the westbound Kellogg ramp exit onto southbound Interstate 135.

The KHP says Zachary T. Cleveland of Wichita was exiting when his motorcycle hit a bump in the roadway, lost control and fell over.

Cleveland was taken to Wesley Medical Center.