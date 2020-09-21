Wichita man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 40-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Luis M. Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of firearms by an alien unlawfully in the United States.

According to court documents, investigators found 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 firearms when they served a search warrant at Hernandez’s home in the 300 block of North Seneca.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 16. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million on the conspiracy count and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge.

