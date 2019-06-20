Wichita man pleads guilty to four robberies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty Wednesday to four commercial robberies.

Kenneth W. Cade pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of carrying a firearm during a robbery.

In his plea, he admitted committing the following robberies at four Wichita businesses.

Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017

C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018

Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018

Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018

Cade is set for sentencing Sept. 6. He could face 144 months to 170 months in federal prison.