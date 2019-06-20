Wichita man pleads guilty to four robberies

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Kenneth Cade (Courtesy :Harvey County Sheriff)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty Wednesday to four commercial robberies.

Kenneth W. Cade pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of carrying a firearm during a robbery.

In his plea, he admitted committing the following robberies at four Wichita businesses.

  • Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017
  • C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018
  • Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018
  • Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018

Cade is set for sentencing Sept. 6. He could face 144 months to 170 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather