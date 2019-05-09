Wichita man pleads guilty to kicking African-America toddler at Dillons store

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty to kicking a 1-year-old African-American boy at a Dillons store.

Trace Riff entered a plea of attempted aggravated battery of a child and disorderly conduct for the language he used. Riff also pleaded guilty to the use of toxic vapors and methamphetamine possession.

Riff’s family says he suffers from mental illness and substance abuse.

He will now go to the Larned State Hospital for a mental evaluation, as part of the deal with prosecutors.

“Mr. Riff has a long history of declining mental health probably precipitated by extensive drug use. So there is an option under the law to send someone to Larned for the presentence investigation,” said Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

Bennett said Riff could be sentenced in August. It just depends on the evaluation at Larned State Hospital.

“If Larned can’t do him any good, the court still has an option to send him to jail,” added Bennett. “The whole goal he won’t be in prison for an extended time”

The child was not seriously injured. Bennett calls the situation unfortunate.