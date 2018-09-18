Local

Wichita man pleads guilty to robbing liquor store

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 02:28 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 02:47 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A 19-year-old Wichita man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a liquor store according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Jamaryus Moore, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of robbing a commercial business. In his plea, he admitted he and another man robbed F & K Liquor at 902 S. Woodlawn in Wichita back in May. During the robbery, a clerk shot co-defendant Raquan Hill. Hill was arrested at the scene. Moore was arrested later that day at work.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 10. Moore faces a penalty up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. Hill has scheduled a change of plea hearing for Sept. 24.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center