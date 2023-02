WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office says a 63-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced in connection with the sexual abuse of two girls.

A judge sentenced Anthony Raya on Friday to two life sentences after he admitted his contact with children under the age of 10.

On Dec. 23, 2022, Raya pled guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Raya will be eligible for parole in 25 years.