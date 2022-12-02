WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — 41-year-old Brent Boone is believed by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) to be Wichita’s latest homicide victim.

A 69-year-old man reported Boone missing to WPD back on Nov. 29. WPD learned that Boone was last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of S. Pershing around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 in a car with a man and a young woman.

The investigation led WPD to a mobile home in the 9300 block of South Pattie in Haysville on Nov. 30. The vehicle Boone was seen leaving in was found on Dec. 1, abandoned near W 21st St and N Ridge Rd.

As they continued to investigate, WPD was led to a rural area southwest of Clearwater, near N Clearwater Rd and W 140th Ave, where a body, believed to be Boone’s, was found. They are still working to positively identify the body.

WPD is asking for the public’s help in finding the two people Boone was last seen with, 31-year-old Saul Chavez Valenciana and 19-year-old Tehya Turner. Anyone who may know where Valenciana or Turner may be or who has information about the case should call 911 immediately.