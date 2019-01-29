Wichita man's truck stolen at gunpoint, police search for suspect Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: David Brown [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - A Wichita man is sharing his story in hopes of finding his truck after he was carjacked at gunpoint on Monday (Jan. 28) morning.

Wichita Police said officers were called to check on a man slumped over inside a parked vehicle in the 900 block of south Rock Road. When officers approached the man, he started the vehicle and took off.

The suspect eventually ditched the vehicle and ran away on foot.

That's when he showed up just a block away on East Dresden Lane inside of David Brown's garage.

"The gargae door hadn't been open maybe ten seconds when he hopped in," Brown said.

Brown was headed to a doctor's appointment when he got the shock of a lifetime. He said he put some things in passengers seat and looked up to see the thief.

"This guy just jumped in the driver's side," Brown said. "I heard the door open and slam and he was in the driver's seat."

Inside the now-empty side of the garage where it all happened, the thief demanded the keys again.

"He said, 'give them to me' and I said I don't have them and he said 'give them to me or I'll shoot you. I've got a gun," Brown said.

The man then ordered Brown to give him money and to get in the truck.

"I just slammed the door and took off in the house," Brown said. "Thought I'd rather get shot through the windshield than anything. By the time I made it in, I hollered at my wife and told her to call 911."

Brown said the thief then squeeled the trucks' tires in the driveway and took off.

His truck is a 2011 silver two-door Ford F-150. It has a Kansas Vietnam Veteran license plate with the tag number 3638.

The truck also has a black cobalt toolbox in the back.

Brown said he remembered being nervous and now, he just wants his truck back.

""It made me mad," Brown said. "You're going to steal my truck? I don't steal from anybody and I hate people that steal from me."

The investigation is still on-going and police are searching for the suspect and the truck.

Police said the suspect is a man about 6 ft. tall with a thin build.

If you have any information or have seen the truck, contact the Wichita Police Department.