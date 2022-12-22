WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ricky Hollins, 42, of Wichita, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 50 years for the murder of Stephanie Duran in 2020.

He also ordered restitution of $1,877.10 to the Kansas Crime Victims Compensation Board for the cost of the victim’s funeral.

Hollins was charged with murder in September.

The incident happened on Oct. 22, 2020.

At approximately 10:10 a.m., officers responded to a call of an unresponsive woman in a room at the Budget Motel in the 1300 block of S. Broadway Ave. A staff member told police they found Duran in the room.

Officers found Duran unresponsive and pronounced her dead at the scene. Court documents say the cause of death was blunt force trauma and evidence of asphyxia, and was classified as a homicide.