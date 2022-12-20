WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was sentenced Tuesday after beating a homeless man to death in February.

David Chandler (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff)

According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, 64-year-old David Chandler was sentenced to 214 months (17 years and 10 months) in prison.

Chandler was found guilty of second-degree murder in the beating death of 30-year-old Blake Barnes.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), Chandler, along with 32-year-old Abel Molina, attacked Barnes with a pipe near Seneca and McClean on Feb. 22. Officers found Barnes beaten. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Molina is scheduled to be back in court in January 2023.