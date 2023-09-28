WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been sentenced for kidnapping and raping a juvenile in 2020.

According to court documents, 30-year-old Gerardo Aguero-Hernandez has been sentenced to life with parole eligibility after serving 25 years plus 15 years and four months in prison.

Aguero-Hernandez has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, rape and battery. He was found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder by a jury.

According to the Wichita Police Department, at 12:50 a.m. on Friday, May 22, officers responded to the report of a rape in the 1800 block of W. Pine Ave.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers met an adolescent girl who had run to that location and said she had been sexually assaulted.

An investigation revealed that the girl ran from her foster home earlier in the day, around noon.

According to the WPD, as she was walking north on Broadway, Aguero-Hernandez offered her a ride.

She accepted the ride, but instead of being taken to where they discussed, he drove her to an area near Arthur B. Sim Park.

Police say while in the car, Aguero-Hernandez sexually assaulted and battered the girl.

She was able to escape from the car and ran to someone who called 911.