WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Wichita man was sentenced Monday for killing his girlfriend last June.

Dylan Barber pleaded guilty to first-degree murder back in February for the death of 22-year-old Mackenzie Payne. Payne was found dead from multiple stab wounds in a North Amidon apartment last June.

Police arrived and found Barber armed with knife. A judge sentenced Barber to the Hard 50.