WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Wichita has been sentenced for his role in a 2020 homicide.

According to the Office of the District Attorney, 21-year-old Jakob Cuble was sentenced to 181 months (15 years and one month) in the Kansas Department of Corrections. Cuble was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in June 2021.

Police say Cuble was wanted for the death of 17-year-old Marcus Sain. Investigators say Sain was shot and killed during a drug transaction at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of S. Webb Road in Wichita on May 20, 2020.

Cuble is not the only suspect in the case. Malcolm Ganther, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in May 2020, and Nathaniel Saunders, 22, was charged with first-degree murder in August 2020.